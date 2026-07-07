Endrick makes a promise after Brazil's World Cup failure

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Endrick makes a promise after Brazil's World Cup failure

Young Brazilian star and Real Madrid forward Endrick has given his first media interview following the unexpected World Cup defeat and his own errors. The 1-2 loss to Norway in the Round of 16 was a massive blow for Brazilian fans. The young talent's missed opportunity in that match is seen as one of the factors that led to the team's elimination from the tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Endrick was deeply disappointed by his mistake after the match. With the score at 0-0, he had a golden opportunity to score, but Norway ultimately snatched the victory. The player emphasized that he views this situation as a major lesson and will work tirelessly to ensure such a situation does not happen again in the future.

Confidence and responsibility for the future

"I thought a lot about my mistake, and I even thanked God for giving me such an opportunity, but I could have done better in that situation. I didn't manage to do it, but it was a great experience for me. Now I will work so that such mistakes are not repeated," Endrick emphasized in his interview.

For the young striker, this was his first World Cup. While he admits the tournament did not go as he expected, he highly valued the journey taken to wear the national team jersey and reach such a level. Although the Brazil national team recorded its worst World Cup result in 36 years, Endrick promised to lead the team to new heights in the 2030 tournament.

Endrick avoided portraying himself as the team's sole leader or main hero. In his opinion, success can only be achieved through team unity. "I hope that in the future, not just me, but the whole team will act as one. The best thing for Brazil is teamwork. That way, we won't face such painful defeats again," he added.

At the moment, Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti and the players are preparing to return home. The team will take a short break until the international window in September. According to the plan, the "Pentacampeões" will play two friendly matches against the Australia national team at the end of September. These matches will serve as an important step for restoring the team's morale and preparing for a new cycle.

EndrickBrazilReal MadridWorld CupFootball
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