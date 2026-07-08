Henry supports Ronaldo: "No doubt about his legacy"

Former France national team and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo, emphasizing that the Portuguese star's legacy in football is not measured by a World Cup title.

Portugal was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 16 after a 0:1 defeat to Spain. Following this, Ronaldo's future with the national team and his place in history became a central topic of discussion.

Henry defends Ronaldo's legacy

In Thierry Henry's opinion, even great players who have not won a World Cup have left a massive mark on football history.

"The fact that many great players do not have a World Cup cannot negate their contribution to the development of football. There is no room to doubt the legacy Cristiano is leaving behind," said Henry.

"I hope he reaches the 1000-goal milestone"

The former French striker sent his best wishes to Ronaldo, expressing his desire for him to reach another historic milestone.

"I wish him all the best and hope he conquers the 1000-goal mark," Fox Sports quoted Henry as saying.

Ronaldo influenced several generations

Henry emphasized that it is not just Ronaldo's goals, but his attitude toward football, his lifestyle, and his mindset that have influenced many young people.

According to him, the Portuguese star has inspired several generations to fall in love with football.

Physical condition — an example for many

Thierry Henry also specifically mentioned Ronaldo's level of professionalism and the attention he pays to his body.

"Look at his physical condition — it is an example for many. So, my friend, I wish you success in whatever you do," he said.

Even though Portugal has left the World Cup, the mark Ronaldo has left on football history is once again being recognized by major stars.