Young England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham continues to cement his place in world football. With his impactful performances and leadership qualities in recent years, he has captured the attention of fans and experts alike. Former defender Des Walker believes that Bellingham, through his character and attitude toward the game, has joined the ranks of legends like Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In an interview with Goal.com, Walker described Bellingham as having a positive kind of "arrogance" and immense self-belief. According to him, it is this trait that helps the player lead the team during the most difficult and high-pressure moments. Such characteristics were once typical of the brightest representatives of English football, Gazza and Rooney.

Hero of the big stages

Jude Bellingham's success on the international stage is astonishing for his age. In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and final stages, he proved himself to be a true leader. In particular, his contribution was invaluable in the 4-2 victory against Croatia. Also, his brace under pressure at the Azteca Stadium against Mexico proved just how cool-headed he is.

Despite strong competition in the national team under Thomas Tuchel, Bellingham is not losing his position to anyone. The emergence of new names like Morgan Rogers and competition with stars like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer give him additional motivation. His famous "who else" goal celebration at Euro 2024 remains fresh in the memories of fans.

Des Walker emphasizes that Bellingham is one of the strongest athletes in the world, not only technically but also physically. His tireless movement across the pitch and his ability to play at the same tempo from the first minute to the last second distinguish the Real Madrid midfielder from others. He doesn't just enter the opponent's penalty area; he strives with a clear goal — to score.

The responsibility of leadership

For a long time, the main burden in the England national team rested on Harry Kane. However, the emergence of Bellingham has eased this pressure somewhat. Now, opposing defenders are forced to pay special attention not only to the center-forward but also to Bellingham, who joins the attack from the second line.

According to former player Walker, Bellingham enjoys being in the spotlight. "He enjoys being the main man. I think that's what inspires him. He wants to show off and be the center of attention," says the expert. There is no doubt that such traits will pave the way for the young footballer to achieve even greater successes in the future.