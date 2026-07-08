Shavkat Mirziyoyev discusses AI investments with BlackRock representative

On July 7, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, received Adebayo Ogunlesi, a member of the Board of Directors and Senior Managing Director of BlackRock.

The meeting focused on expanding strategic partnership, particularly strengthening cooperation in the fuel and energy sector.

Primary focus on the energy sector

During the dialogue, it was noted with satisfaction that the projects being implemented by BlackRock in Uzbekistan are progressing actively.

The parties identified the further deepening of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector as a key priority of their strategic partnership.

New areas of cooperation identified

The head of state outlined the priority areas for cooperation with BlackRock.

These include expanding partnerships in privatization processes, increasing Uzbekistan's investment attractiveness, and developing the financial market.

Petrochemicals and artificial intelligence also on the agenda

The meeting also addressed the promotion of promising projects in the petrochemical industry.

Furthermore, the parties explored opportunities for joint investments in artificial intelligence technologies. This direction could provide Uzbekistan with the opportunity to reach a new technological stage.

What kind of company is BlackRock?

BlackRock is a major investment firm specializing in asset and fund management, as well as the provision of financial services.

According to reports, the volume of assets under the company's management reached $14 trillion in 2026.

Uzbekistan's dialogue with major international financial institutions is expected to open new opportunities in strategic sectors such as investment, energy, and artificial intelligence.