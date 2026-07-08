The Crisis of the Portugal National Team: The Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo Mistake

·82·Sport
The Crisis of the Portugal National Team: The Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo Mistake

Portugal's unsuccessful performance at the 2026 World Cup and their exit in the Round of 16 has sparked major debate in the football world. While many see this as the end of an era, experts view it as a long-predicted crisis. The lackluster defeat against Spain under Roberto Martinez not only ended their tournament run but also highlighted the squandered potential of a "golden generation." This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Although Cristiano Ronaldo set a historic record by participating in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41, his efficiency on the pitch has been called into question. Despite Wayne Rooney calling his former teammate's farewell a "sad day for football," analysts see the situation differently. While Ronaldo continues to amaze with his physical condition and willpower, his individual ambitions being prioritized over team interests has become Portugal's main problem.

The coach's inexplicable decisions

Roberto Martinez's tactics and squad decisions are facing sharp criticism. In particular, leaving a young and prolific striker like Gonçalo Ramos on the bench during the crucial match against Spain surprised many. Martinez seemingly operated on a "Ronaldo and 10 others" principle, sacrificing the team's overall balance. This situation is a repeat of the failure at Euro 2024, showing that the coach has failed to learn from his mistakes.

According to ixbt.com, the current Portugal squad consists of some of the most talented players in the world. However, instead of utilizing this potential correctly, the coaching staff preferred to build the game around a single star. As a result, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and other leaders were unable to showcase their best qualities, which significantly reduced the team's attacking potential.

The defeat in Arlington is not a coincidence, but the result of a systemic problem. The fact that the Portuguese Football Federation continued to trust Roberto Martinez, yet the coach could not move past the Ronaldo factor, led the team into a dead end. Despite 25-year-old Gonçalo Ramos scoring the winning goal against Croatia, he remained sidelined from the starting lineup, which negatively impacted the competitive environment within the team.

Conclusions for the future

Now, Portuguese football must begin a new era. Cristiano Ronaldo may be a phenomenal athlete, but it is clear that his monopoly on the national team must end. Football fans in Uzbekistan have also been following this situation closely, as the performance of Portuguese stars has always generated great interest in our region. As the team sets high goals for itself, it must first reconsider the relationship between the coach and the star player.

In conclusion, Portugal's failure at the 2026 World Cup is not just bad luck, but the fruit of poor management. If the team does not implement reforms in time, the talented generation will continue to pass without winning trophies in future major tournaments. It has once again been proven that football is a team game and no individual should stand above national interests.

PortugalCristiano RonaldoRoberto MartinezWorld CupFootball
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