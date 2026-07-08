Well-known actor Botir Muhammadjonov marries off his daughter (video)

Yesterday, a joyous event was celebrated in the home of one of Uzbekistan's well-known actors, Botir Muhammadjonov. On July 7, the wedding ceremony of the artist's daughter, Aziza, and her groom, Kamron, took place in a festive atmosphere.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends, relatives, and representatives of the art world. Photos and videos from the celebration were shared with followers by the actor's daughter-in-law, singer Afruza, via her Instagram page.

Many famous singers and artists from the Uzbek show business attended the wedding evening. Throughout the celebration, they performed popular hit songs, gifting the wedding guests with unforgettable moments. Guests danced to live performances, and the celebration continued in a lively and spirited atmosphere.

Videos circulated on social media show that the wedding was organized at a high level, blending national traditions with modern celebration. Bright decorations, a sincere atmosphere, and moments filled with joy made this wedding even more memorable.

Fans and the artist's loved ones are sincerely congratulating the young couple on social media, wishing them happiness, harmony, and a long life together.

We also congratulate Kamron and Aziza on the most unforgettable day of their lives and wish them a happy, prosperous family life filled with love and kindness.