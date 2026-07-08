Revenge between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi: French star eyes the 2026 World Cup throne

·1·Sport
Revenge between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi: French star eyes the 2026 World Cup throne

France captain Kylian Mbappe has set his sights on revenge against Lionel Messi and Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. Following the painful defeat in the final of the last tournament in Qatar, the Real Madrid forward is determined to prove his dominance on North American soil. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Former France striker Louis Saha emphasized in an interview with Goal.com that Mbappe has not forgotten the final in Qatar. Although Kylian scored a hat-trick in that final, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, ultimately emerged victorious. The new unity formed within Les Bleus and Mbappe's personal motivation are now driving the team toward new heights.

Throughout the tournament, the French national team is fully demonstrating its attacking potential. Playing alongside young stars like Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe has managed to score seven goals in five matches. With this result, he has solidified his status as the team's all-time top scorer, bringing his tally to 63 goals.

A new battle for the Golden Boot

Mbappe's productivity is once again pitting him against Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. Both legendary players are leading their teams through the knockout stages toward the final. Experts believe the tournament bracket keeps the possibility alive for these two giants to clash in a final near New York.

The French national team is showing relatively stable performance on its path through the playoffs. In particular, in the emotional round of 16 match against Paraguay, Mbappe's penalty goal proved decisive. Argentina, meanwhile, narrowly secured a victory in a dramatic match against Egypt, showing that pressure is high for both teams ahead of future clashes.

According to Louis Saha, Mbappe wants not only to become a two-time world champion but also to put an end to Messi's absolute dominance in the football world. The former player says that the current French team possesses an internal cohesion and a unique hunger for victory that has not been seen in a long time.

For Kylian Mbappe, this tournament is not just another competition, but an opportunity to settle the score in his rivalry with Lionel Messi. This duel between former PSG teammates is at the center of attention for football fans worldwide. If France and Argentina meet in the final, it will become one of the biggest revenge matches in football history.

Kylian MbappeLionel MessiFranceArgentinaWorld Cup
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