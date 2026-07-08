Manchester United offers 5-year contract to Tchouaméni

Manchester United is reportedly making a move for Real Madrid and France national team midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.

According to sources, the English club has offered the 26-year-old a five-year contract. However, the probability of the transfer materializing is currently considered low.

MU makes a strong financial offer

Reports suggest that Manchester United has proposed very lucrative financial terms to Tchouaméni.

Specific figures regarding the potential salary and other bonuses have not yet been disclosed.

Tchouaméni prioritizes staying at Real Madrid

Nevertheless, insiders emphasize that the likelihood of the French midfielder moving to Manchester United is not high.

Tchouaméni currently aims to secure a regular starting spot and solidify his position at the Madrid club.

Joined Real Madrid in 2022

Aurélien Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco in 2022.

In a short time, he has become a key player for the Madrid side, playing a vital role in providing balance between defense and midfield.

Played 49 matches last season

The French footballer made 49 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions last season.

In these matches, Tchouaméni:

Scored 2 goals;

Provided 2 assists.

Although Manchester United has made a significant offer, the final decision largely depends on the player himself. For now, Tchouaméni's main path remains securing his place in Madrid.