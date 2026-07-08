Spanish coaches to clash in Premier League Matchday 1

·4·Sport
Spanish coaches to clash in Premier League Matchday 1

The London derby in the opening round of the new Premier League season is generating significant interest. Fulham will host Chelsea at their home ground.

This match will mark the first official Premier League game for Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa. Interestingly, both Spanish tacticians previously worked within the Real Madrid system.

The London derby will take place at Craven Cottage

The match between Fulham and Chelsea will be held on August 24.

The Craven Cottage stadium will host the encounter. This opening-round derby will be in the spotlight not only for the teams but also for the tactical battle between the managers.

The first Premier League test for Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso was appointed as Chelsea head coach on May 17.

Now, he will manage his first official Premier League match against Fulham. The result of this London derby will be the first serious examination for Alonso at this new level.

Arbeloa also makes his debut against Chelsea

Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed as Fulham head coach on July 7.

His first official Premier League match also falls on this London derby. Fulham hosting Chelsea provides an opportunity for Arbeloa to prove himself in front of the fans.

Both are products of the Real Madrid school

Another intriguing aspect of the match is that both coaches have ties to the Real Madrid system.

Both Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa have worked in the environment of the Madrid club. Now, they will face each other as rivals on one of the most intense stages of English football.

The new Premier League season will witness a duel between Spanish coaches right from the Fulham vs Chelsea derby.

Premier LeagueFulhamChelseaXabi AlonsoAlvaro Arbeloa
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