Uzbekistan's U23 female boxers shine at the Asian Championships

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Uzbekistan's U23 female boxers shine at the Asian Championships

Today, 6 representatives of the Uzbekistan U23 women's national boxing team entered the ring at the Asian Championships.

At the end of the day, our representatives recorded 5 wins and 1 loss. It is especially noteworthy that two of our boxers defeated their opponents by technical knockout.

Baxtiyorova lost to the host representative

In the first bout of the day, Robiyaxon Baxtiyorova entered the ring in the -48 kg weight category.

She fought an uncompromising battle against the host Indonesian representative Linda Sari, but ultimately lost with a score of 2:3.

G‘aniyeva won a convincing victory

In the -51 kg weight category, Gulsevar G‘aniyeva fought against the Filipino Xian Baguin.

Our representative left no chance for her opponent, winning convincingly with a score of 5:0 and advancing to the next round.

Yunusova and Ibrohimjonova won by technical knockout

In the -54 kg weight category, Uzukjamol Yunusova entered the ring against Kyrgyzstan's Milana Shixshabekova.

Yunusova demonstrated her strong preparation by ending the bout in the second round with a technical knockout.

In the -60 kg weight category, Mushtariybonu Ibrohimjonova recorded the same result. She defeated Vietnam's Ti Nxung Quang by technical knockout in the second round.

Mamajonova and Xurramova also in the next round

In the -57 kg weight category, Xumorabonu Mamajonova fought against the host Nurul Izza.

The Uzbek boxer defeated her opponent 5:0 and secured a spot in the next round.

Another successful fight of the day was held by Sevinch Xurramova in the -65 kg weight category. She defeated Kazakhstan's Arujan Jangabayeva 4:0.

Day's result: 5 wins, 1 loss

Today's results for the Uzbekistan U23 female boxers:

  • Robiyaxon Baxtiyorova — Linda Sari 2:3;

  • Gulsevar G‘aniyeva — Xian Baguin 5:0;

  • Uzukjamol Yunusova — Milana Shixshabekova, technical knockout;

  • Xumorabonu Mamajonova — Nurul Izza 5:0;

  • Mushtariybonu Ibrohimjonova — Ti Nxung Quang, technical knockout;

  • Sevinch Xurramova — Arujan Jangabayeva 4:0.

The Uzbekistan Boxing Federation reported this. Our national team girls are taking confident steps towards the next important victories in the Asian ring.

BoxingUzbekistanAsian ChampionshipsU23Sports
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