The fate of the 1% cashback in the Soliq app is under discussion

A proposal has been made to abolish the 1% cashback system paid to citizens who register purchase receipts in the Soliq app in Uzbekistan.

According to the Institute for Reducing the Shadow Economy, the funds allocated from the budget for this mechanism are increasing year by year. In 2026, these expenses could reach 1.8 trillion soums.

The institute stated that the impact of the cashback system is no longer as high as it once was. Therefore, it is proposed to use other methods to encourage citizens to demand receipts.

The new approach envisions organizing a lottery among those who register purchase receipts in sectors considered to have a high risk of shadow economy activity.

At present, the existing cashback system has not been abolished. A final decision on whether to change or discontinue it has not yet been made.