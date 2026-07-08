1 million 535 thousand students are enrolled in higher education in Uzbekistan

·20·Uzbekistan
1 million 535 thousand students are enrolled in higher education in Uzbekistan

At the beginning of the 2025/2026 academic year, the number of students enrolled in higher education institutions in Uzbekistan reached 1 million 535 thousand. This data was provided by the National Statistics Committee.

Of these students, 1 million 478.7 thousand are studying in undergraduate programs. The number of students pursuing master's degrees is 56.3 thousand.

The number of students varies by region. The highest figure was recorded in the city of Tashkent, where 579.3 thousand students are enrolled in higher education institutions.

There are 117.7 thousand students in the Bukhara region, 111.6 thousand in the Kashkadarya region, and 101.5 thousand in the Tashkent region. In the Fergana region, this figure is 98.9 thousand, and in the Samarkand region, it is 93.9 thousand.

In the Surkhandarya region, 76.2 thousand students are enrolled, 73.7 thousand in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, 65.9 thousand in the Khorezm region, and 65.7 thousand in the Andijan region.

The number of students in the Namangan region is reported at 52.5 thousand, 42.5 thousand in the Navoi region, and 32.4 thousand in the Jizzakh region. The lowest figure was recorded in the Syrdarya region, with 23.2 thousand students.

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