Aurelien Tchouameni extends contract with Real Madrid: Manchester United's plan thwarted

·127·Sport
Aurelien Tchouameni extends contract with Real Madrid: Manchester United's plan thwarted

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has put an end to all speculation regarding his future. The talented French footballer has decided to stay in the Spanish capital and signed a new long-term contract with the club. This decision comes as an unexpected blow to English Premier League giants, particularly Manchester United, who were keen to sign the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information released by RMC Sport, the agreement between Aurelien Tchouameni and the Real Madrid board is valid until June 2031. This new deal highlights the importance of the player in the team's project. Previously, there were reports that Manchester United was prepared to spend over 100 million euros to acquire him, but the new agreement has completely ruled out the possibility of this transfer.

Jose Mourinho's influence and the new project

Marca notes that the team's new head coach, Jose Mourinho, played a decisive role in the player's decision to remain in Madrid. The Portuguese tactician spoke personally with Aurelien Tchouameni and convinced him that he is seen as a central figure in the team's future plans. Mourinho has absolute authority in shaping the squad and considers the French midfielder an integral part of the team.

Recently, rumors about the atmosphere within Real Madrid and misunderstandings with Federico Valverde had fueled speculation that Aurelien Tchouameni might leave. However, the club's management and coaching staff expressed full confidence in the player's skills. This had a positive impact on the player's mental state and strengthened his desire to stay at the "Royal Club."

Manchester United's failure in the transfer market

For Manchester United, this is another failure in the current transfer window. The club had previously lost out to Tottenham in the pursuit of Matheus Fernandes. In the case of Aurelien Tchouameni, the Manchester club's management was also hindered by their sluggishness in preparing financial packages. Now, the "Red Devils" are forced to shift their attention to Chelsea member Andrey Santos.

Currently, Aurelien Tchouameni is focusing his attention on his participation with the France national team. Having recovered from a muscle injury, the player has joined the team's general training sessions. He will be at Didier Deschamps' disposal for the important match against Morocco. The new contract with Real Madrid allows him to play with peace of mind and full strength in the World Cup knockout stages.

This agreement is part of Real Madrid's long-term strategy. The club aims to continue its hegemony in European football by retaining young and talented players. Aurelien Tchouameni remains a central link in this strategy.

Real MadridManchester UnitedAurelien TchouameniTransferJose Mourinho
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Harry Kane or Erling Haaland: Who is the world's best center-forward?Harry Kane or Erling Haaland: Who is the world's best center-forward?Today, 13:11Liverpool considers PSG star Bradley Barcola as a replacement for Mohamed SalahLiverpool considers PSG star Bradley Barcola as a replacement for Mohamed SalahToday, 12:19Lamine Yamal invites Julian Alvarez to Barcelona: Will the transfer happen?Lamine Yamal invites Julian Alvarez to Barcelona: Will the transfer happen?Today, 12:13South Korea in search of a new coach: familiar names among the candidatesSouth Korea in search of a new coach: familiar names among the candidatesToday, 11:54Kane's old photo with Beckham: who did the girl next to him become?Kane's old photo with Beckham: who did the girl next to him become?Today, 11:26Yamal Admits Messi's Greatness: His Response Regarding the Final Was DifferentYamal Admits Messi's Greatness: His Response Regarding the Final Was DifferentToday, 10:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan