Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has put an end to all speculation regarding his future. The talented French footballer has decided to stay in the Spanish capital and signed a new long-term contract with the club. This decision comes as an unexpected blow to English Premier League giants, particularly Manchester United, who were keen to sign the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information released by RMC Sport, the agreement between Aurelien Tchouameni and the Real Madrid board is valid until June 2031. This new deal highlights the importance of the player in the team's project. Previously, there were reports that Manchester United was prepared to spend over 100 million euros to acquire him, but the new agreement has completely ruled out the possibility of this transfer.

Jose Mourinho's influence and the new project

Marca notes that the team's new head coach, Jose Mourinho, played a decisive role in the player's decision to remain in Madrid. The Portuguese tactician spoke personally with Aurelien Tchouameni and convinced him that he is seen as a central figure in the team's future plans. Mourinho has absolute authority in shaping the squad and considers the French midfielder an integral part of the team.

Recently, rumors about the atmosphere within Real Madrid and misunderstandings with Federico Valverde had fueled speculation that Aurelien Tchouameni might leave. However, the club's management and coaching staff expressed full confidence in the player's skills. This had a positive impact on the player's mental state and strengthened his desire to stay at the "Royal Club."

Manchester United's failure in the transfer market

For Manchester United, this is another failure in the current transfer window. The club had previously lost out to Tottenham in the pursuit of Matheus Fernandes. In the case of Aurelien Tchouameni, the Manchester club's management was also hindered by their sluggishness in preparing financial packages. Now, the "Red Devils" are forced to shift their attention to Chelsea member Andrey Santos.

Currently, Aurelien Tchouameni is focusing his attention on his participation with the France national team. Having recovered from a muscle injury, the player has joined the team's general training sessions. He will be at Didier Deschamps' disposal for the important match against Morocco. The new contract with Real Madrid allows him to play with peace of mind and full strength in the World Cup knockout stages.

This agreement is part of Real Madrid's long-term strategy. The club aims to continue its hegemony in European football by retaining young and talented players. Aurelien Tchouameni remains a central link in this strategy.