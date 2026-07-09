Barcelona strengthens attacking line: Official bid submitted for Karim Adeyemi

·2·Sport
Barcelona strengthens attacking line: Official bid submitted for Karim Adeyemi

Spanish club Barcelona has begun serious efforts to strengthen its squad ahead of the summer transfer window. The Catalans have submitted an official bid for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund's talented winger Karim Adeyemi. This move is part of the club's strategic plans to increase its attacking potential. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sport, the 24-year-old German national team member has failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund and has expressed his desire to leave the club. Reports suggest that a verbal agreement on a long-term contract has been reached between the player and Barcelona. Now, all attention is focused on the final transfer fee between the clubs.

The Hansi Flick factor and transfer details

The role of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is crucial in the realization of this transfer. Flick worked with Karim Adeyemi during his time with the German national team and knows his capabilities very well. The coach believes the player's high speed and vertical style of play fit perfectly into his tactical schemes, especially his high-pressing system.

Borussia Dortmund values its star at approximately 40 million euros. The German club is inclined to sell the player in the current transfer window to avoid losing him for free or at a low price next year. Renowned agent Jorge Mendes is also actively involved in the transfer process, having previously offered his client to the Catalan club several times.

The club's future plans

Karim Adeyemi is expected to play alongside stars like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in Barcelona's attack. His ability to play on both flanks and as a central striker provides additional options for the coaching staff. According to Goal.com, this transfer will not interfere with the club's other plans.

Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano noted that Adeyemi's arrival will not stop Barcelona's search for a central striker. The club still maintains Julian Alvarez as its primary target. The Argentine forward is expected to be the team's main goalscorer in the long term. Despite financial difficulties, the Barcelona management intends to continue upgrading the squad with quality players.

BarcelonaKarim AdeyemiReal MadridTransfersFootball
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