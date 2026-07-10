Car with "Forgive Me" sign sparks discussion on social media

An interesting video is going viral on social media. In it, a driver records a Zeekr 007 GT car being transported on a special tow truck ahead of them.

The most eye-catching detail in the video is that the word "Kechir" (Forgive me) is displayed in place of the vehicle's license plate. The driver who filmed the scene speculates that this car might be a gift prepared by a young man to apologize to his girlfriend.

According to the driver, the expensive Zeekr 007 GT was specially decorated, and the "Kechir" sign was placed where the license plate should be, which has piqued the interest of many.

So far, there is no official information or comment from the participants of the video regarding this incident. Therefore, the details mentioned in the video remain unconfirmed.

Nevertheless, the footage is being widely discussed on social media, with users expressing various opinions.