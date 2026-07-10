Jurgen Klopp reveals details of secret negotiations for Kylian Mbappe transfer

·3·Sport
Jurgen Klopp reveals details of secret negotiations for Kylian Mbappe transfer

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the unusual and highly secret attempts made in 2017 to secure the transfer of Kylian Mbappe. The German coach revealed that he and the club's management took a major risk to sign the French striker, who at the time had not yet become a global superstar. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Klopp, who is currently working as a MagentaTV expert, met Mbappe and his mother during a World Cup match and reminisced about the past. According to the coach, Liverpool came close to what would have been the most expensive "failed deal" in the transfer market at the time. To keep the negotiations away from the press, the club's management even rented a private jet.

Secret lunch in the French sky

Klopp says the meeting took place on a plane flying from Blackpool to Nice. "We talked to Mbappe before he moved to Paris. It was the most expensive 'failed transfer' that could have cost around 500 million euros. We picked up the Mbappe family in Nice and flew in circles in the airspace so no one would see us. We had a great lunch on board, everything was fantastic, but in the end, he chose PSG," says Jurgen Klopp.

It turns out that Klopp personally negotiated not only with Kylian Mbappe but also with two other French national team stars — Ousmane Dembele and Adrien Rabiot. However, the coach regretfully noted that none of these three talented players ended up moving to Anfield. This remains one of the biggest transfer regrets of Klopp's career.

Mbappe moved to the Parisian club for 180 million euros at the time. Although he played alongside stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar, his time in Paris was marked by internal conflicts and failures in the Champions League. Interestingly, after Mbappe left, PSG failed to win this prestigious tournament twice.

Kylian Mbappe, who currently plays for Real Madrid, is still aiming to achieve his main dream — winning the Champions League trophy. In his interview, Jurgen Klopp showed that he has a warm relationship with the French star's mother, demonstrating that despite the secret operation not yielding results, mutual respect remains.

Юрген КлоппКилиан МбаппеЛиверпулReal MadridТрансферлар
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