John Arne Riise: Erling Haaland is capable of defeating the England national team

·41·Sport
John Arne Riise: Erling Haaland is capable of defeating the England national team

Ahead of the World Cup quarter-finals, the football world's attention is focused on the intense clash between Norway and England. Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise shared his thoughts on this encounter, expressing confidence that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland can lead his home nation to victory. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with BestBettingSites, Riise called Erling Haaland the best central striker in the world right now. He emphasized that the Norwegian forward's physical strength and professional approach could pose serious problems for the England defense under Thomas Tuchel. The former player predicts that if the Norwegians pass this stage, it will pave their way to the title.

The world's best striker

John Arne Riise praised not only Haaland's skills on the pitch but also his human qualities. According to him, Erling is one of the few players in modern football who can combine a goal-scoring instinct with respect for the opponent. "When it comes to the tasks a striker must perform, Erling Haaland is unrivaled in the world", — noted Riise.

He also highlighted Haaland's battles on the pitch against strong defenders like Gabriel. In Riise's view, while Erling is aggressive and determined during the game, he shows great respect for his opponents after the final whistle. This character and strong will are expected to be the decisive factors in breaking through the English defense in the quarter-finals.

Patriotism and high goals

Interestingly, John Arne Riise admitted that because he spent ten years of his career in English football, he usually supports the "Three Lions" in major tournaments. However, with the Norway national team reaching such a high stage, he stated that his loyalty is fully with his homeland. He hopes the Norwegians will defeat England and cause a sensation in the tournament.

While rating his country's chances highly, Riise focused on the following aspects:

  • Erling Haaland's excellent form and physical dominance;
  • The team's overall spirit and desire to win;
  • The ability to provide worthy resistance against Thomas Tuchel's tactics.

At the end of the article, Riise expressed his confidence that if Norway overcomes the England hurdle in the quarter-finals, they will lift the World Cup trophy at the end of the tournament. This match will become a duel not only between the two teams but also between the world's best striker and Thomas Tuchel's tactical schemes.

ФутболЭрлинг ХоландНорвегияАнглияЖаҳон Чемпионати
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