Fire breaks out at the "Uzbekistan" hotel in Tashkent (video)

Today, July 12, at 14:45, the Tashkent City Emergency Situations Department received a report of a fire on the 10th floor of the famous "Uzbekistan" hotel in the center of Tashkent.

According to the information, fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene at 14:49 and completely extinguished the fire in just five minutes, at 14:54.

It is reported that the automatic fire safety systems installed in the hotel were activated in a timely manner, which prevented the flames from spreading.

According to preliminary data, the fire damaged a staff room on the 10th floor of the hotel. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The causes of the fire are currently being determined.