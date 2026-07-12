The legendary Asha returns: HMD introduces a new budget smartphone

The Nokia Asha series, known for its durability and simplicity in the world of mobile technology, is returning to the market with a new look. HMD Global is preparing to introduce one of the new devices manufactured under its own brand — the HMD Asha 305 model. Combining a famous name from the past with modern technology, this device aims to secure a place in the ultra-budget smartphone segment. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the iXBT.com publication, citing insider SmashX_60, the new HMD Asha 305 is expected to attract attention with its extremely affordable price. According to the information, the price of this device in the Thai market will be approximately 75 USD (2390 baht). This could make it an attractive choice not only for Southeast Asia but also for developing markets like Uzbekistan.

Technical specifications and design approach

The smartphone's exterior reflects modern trends. Although the back panel design features a camera block reminiscent of Apple's iPhone models, its internal capabilities are quite modest. The HMD Asha 305 model is equipped with a 5-inch, 854 × 480 pixel display. The body dimensions are 147 × 71.5 × 10.2 mm, and it will be available in black and green colors.

The device's hardware includes the following features:

Processor: Unisoc SC9832E chip;

Unisoc SC9832E chip; Memory: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage;

3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage; Battery: 2500 mAh battery;

2500 mAh battery; Operating system: Android 14 Go edition.

Regarding the camera, the manufacturer relies on minimalism. Although the back panel has space for multiple sensors, in practice, the smartphone is limited to a single 5-megapixel main camera. On the front panel, there is a 2-megapixel selfie camera. The use of the Android 14 Go system helps ensure stable performance even with weaker technical specifications.

Market position and expectations

HMD has recently been placing great emphasis on a strategy of reviving retro models and classic names. Previously, the company provided information about feature phones like the HMD Icon Flip 1. The return of the Asha series is a unique gift for the brand's loyal fans and can also be purchased as a secondary communication device or a first smartphone for children.

It is also worth noting that HMD does not intend to limit itself only to budget models. Insiders note that the company is currently working on a much more powerful Skyline 2 smartphone with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and a 5000 mAh battery. However, it is the Asha 305 model that is expected to generate significant interest in the mass segment due to its low price.