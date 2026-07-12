McGregor's return ends in disaster: Conor defeated in the first round

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon after a five-year hiatus did not go as fans expected. In the main event of UFC 329, the Irish star lost to Max Holloway in the very first round.

The most dramatic moment of the fight occurred in the opening seconds — McGregor slipped and suffered a leg injury. This incident had a decisive impact on the outcome of the bout.

Holloway levels the score in the rematch

In the main event of UFC 329 held in Las Vegas, USA, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway met in the octagon for the second time.

After McGregor was injured in the first round, Holloway took control and ended the fight in his favor.

Thus, the American fighter managed to get revenge for his 2013 defeat. Back then, Conor McGregor had won by a unanimous decision.

A five-year hiatus did not yield the expected result

This was Conor McGregor's first fight since July 2021.

Although the return after a long break generated great interest among fans, the former Irish champion could not make a successful comeback to the octagon.

After this defeat, McGregor's professional record is:

22 wins ;

6 losses.

Max Holloway improved his record to:

27 wins ;

9 losses.

Other main results of UFC 329

Several other interesting fights took place during the tournament:

Paddy Pimblett defeated Benoît Saint-Denis via submission in the first round.

Mario Bautista defeated Cory Sandhagen by decision.

Brandon Royval defeated Luan Cavana via submission in the third round.

King Green knocked out Terrance McKinney in the first round.

Robert Whittaker knocked out Nikita Krylov in the third round.

Gable Steveson defeated Elisha Ellison by knockout in the first round.

What awaits McGregor now?

Conor McGregor's return did not go according to the scenario fans had hoped for. The injury and the first-round defeat have raised further questions about his future career.

Now the main intrigue is whether the Irish legend will return to the octagon once more, or if UFC 329 will remain one of the final big fights of his career.