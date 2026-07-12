Bellingham stops Norway: England reaches the semi-finals

·59·Sport
Bellingham stops Norway: England reaches the semi-finals

In the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, the England national team defeated Norway 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Jude Bellingham became the hero of the match in Miami, scoring both goals.

England will now face the winner of the Argentina vs. Switzerland match for a place in the final.

Bellingham decides the fate of the match with a brace

The quarter-final match held in Miami, USA, was a tense battle. Although Norway put up serious resistance, England made more efficient use of their opportunities.

Jude Bellingham scored both goals for the English side. The midfielder took charge at a crucial moment, leading his team to the next round.

Man of the Match announced

Bellingham, who scored two goals, was named the best player of the match.

He stood out not only for his scoring contributions but also for his activity in midfield, ball control, and involvement in organizing attacks.

Norway's run ends in the quarter-finals

Norway, led by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, made a good impression throughout the tournament. However, they could not overcome England in the quarter-finals.

The 2-1 defeat ends Norway's participation in the World Cup.

Who will be England's semi-final opponent?

The England national team will face the winner of the Argentina vs. Switzerland match in the semi-finals.

The match will take place on the night of July 15 to 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.

Now the main question is: can Bellingham be England's hero again in the semi-final?

World CupEnglandNorwayJude BellinghamFootball
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