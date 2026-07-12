Uzbekistan's top 10 largest trading partners revealed

In the first five months of 2026, Uzbekistan conducted foreign trade relations with 185 countries. According to the National Statistics Committee, China and Russia are leading the country's trade turnover by a significant margin.

In addition to neighboring countries, the list also includes France, Germany, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

China maintains the top spot

In January–May 2026, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with China amounted to 7.7 billion US dollars.

Thus, China became the country's largest trading partner. The Russian Federation took second place with a figure of 5.8 billion dollars.

Kazakhstan was recorded in third place. The trade turnover between the two countries reached 2.3 billion dollars.

Turkey and Afghanistan also in high positions

Turkey took fourth place in Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with a figure of 1.2 billion dollars.

The trade volume with Afghanistan amounted to 915.8 million dollars, marking the fifth result in the country's ranking.

This figure shows that Afghanistan remains one of the important regional trade markets for Uzbekistan.

France surpassed Asian countries

France's high position on the list was noteworthy. The trade turnover between the two countries reached 771.9 million dollars.

With this figure, France narrowly surpassed South Korea and the UAE:

Republic of Korea — 747.8 million dollars;

UAE — 746.6 million dollars.

Uzbekistan's TOP-10 trading partners

Leading countries by foreign trade turnover in January–May 2026:

China — 7.7 billion dollars; Russia — 5.8 billion dollars; Kazakhstan — 2.3 billion dollars; Turkey — 1.2 billion dollars; Afghanistan — 915.8 million dollars; France — 771.9 million dollars; Republic of Korea — 747.8 million dollars; UAE — 746.6 million dollars; Germany — 501.9 million dollars; Kyrgyz Republic — 469 million dollars.

Trade geography is expanding

Statistics show that Uzbekistan's foreign trade relations are actively developing not only with neighboring and traditional partners but also with countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

At the moment, the dominance of China and Russia in the overall list remains. How trade volumes with France, the UAE, and South Korea will change in the coming period is of particular interest.