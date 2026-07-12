Argentina defeats Switzerland in extra time: England is the next opponent

The Argentina national team advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup after defeating Switzerland 3-1. In a dramatic match in Kansas City, the regular time did not determine a winner, and the decisive turn occurred in extra time.

The hero of the match was Julian Alvarez. He scored a brilliant goal, putting Argentina ahead and contributing significantly to his team's victory.

The match went into extra time

In the quarterfinal match held in Kansas City, USA, Switzerland put up serious resistance against the reigning world champions.

It was impossible to determine a difference between the teams in regular time. Therefore, the match went into extra time.

It was at this moment that Argentina demonstrated its experience and individual skill.

Alvarez changed the game with a super goal

In extra time, Julian Alvarez scored against the opponent's goal with a magnificent strike.

His goal put Argentina ahead and shifted the psychological advantage in the match to his team.

After that, the Argentinians scored another goal, bringing the final score to 3-1.

Man of the match

Julian Alvarez was named the best player of the match.

In addition to his super goal, the striker was active throughout the game, pressured the opponent's defense, and took responsibility at the decisive moment.

A big clash in the semifinals

Argentina will now face the England national team in the semifinals.

The match will take place on the night of July 15 to July 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.

With Argentina led by Messi and Alvarez on one side, and England led by Bellingham and Kane on the other, a major football battle for a spot in the final is expected.