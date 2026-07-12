Xavi explains the similarities and differences between Yamal and Messi

·63·Sport
Xavi explains the similarities and differences between Yamal and Messi

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi spoke about the comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

According to Xavi, such comparisons are understandable to some extent. Because Yamal is also left-footed, plays on the right wing, cuts inside, creates chances, and can provide decisive assists.

At the same time, Xavi said that comparing the young player to one of the greatest players of all time puts too much pressure on him.

"We are not doing the kid any favors with these comparisons. It puts pressure on him. But I don't think he is bothered by it. He wants the ball, he wants to play football, and he enjoys the game," said Xavi.

In his opinion, Yamal has a strong character. Xavi explained this by the player's freedom on the pitch and his willingness to take responsibility.

The former coach also noted that Messi is a guide for Lamine. He assessed Messi's positive comments about Yamal as a great motivation for the young player.

Xavi also mentioned that there are differences between the two players. According to him, Lamine relies more on dribbling, while Messi stood out for his direct movement towards the goal.

However, Xavi sees similarities in their character. According to him, both Messi and Yamal feel that they are different from others. This is one of the important aspects of becoming a great player.

Xavi also recalled that Lamine Yamal grew up in the Barcelona academy alongside players like Pau Cubarsí, Marc Bernal, Alejandro Balde, and Gavi. He said that his teammates also know well that Yamal is a special talent.

XaviЛамин ЯмалLionel MessiБарселонаПау КубарсиGavi
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