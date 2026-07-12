The number of young people in Uzbekistan has been announced

·27·Uzbekistan
The number of young people in Uzbekistan has been announced

Young people make up a large part of Uzbekistan's population. According to the preliminary results of the population and agricultural census, the number of people aged 14 to 30 in the country has reached nearly 9.72 million.

The data also shows that the number of young men is slightly higher than that of women.

How many young people are there?

According to preliminary estimates, the number of young people aged 14–30 in Uzbekistan is:

9,718,877 people.

Of these:

  • men — 4,992,002;

  • women — 4,726,875.

More men than women

According to the figures provided, the number of young men is 265,127 higher than that of young women.

In terms of the total percentage:

  • the share of men is approximately 51.4 percent;

  • the share of women is 48.6 percent.

Why are these numbers important?

A high number of young people directly affects the demand for the labor market, education, housing, entrepreneurship, and social programs.

In the coming years:

  • creating new jobs;

  • training in modern professions;

  • expanding access to higher and vocational education;

  • supporting youth entrepreneurship

will remain among the most important tasks.

The main strength is the young generation

Nearly 10 million young people are considered one of Uzbekistan's greatest demographic assets.

To effectively utilize this potential, it is crucial to provide young people with quality education, decent work, and opportunities for development.

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