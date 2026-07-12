Tourism boom between Uzbekistan and Belarus: Number of travelers revealed

·24·Uzbekistan
Tourism boom between Uzbekistan and Belarus: Number of travelers revealed

Mutual tourism relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus are growing at a consistent pace. According to a new report released by the National Statistical Committee for January–May 2026, a significant positive dynamic has been observed in the flow of tourists between the two countries. Zamin.uz presents the most important figures and interesting trends.

From Belarus to Uzbekistan: Over 14,000 guests

In the first five months of the current year, 14,251 Belarusian citizens visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes.

  • Growth rate: This figure has increased by 9.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

  • Our country's rich cultural heritage, ancient Silk Road cities, and eco-tourism destinations are increasingly attracting Belarusian travelers.

From Uzbekistan to Belarus: Why are our compatriots traveling?

During this period, a total of 1,101 citizens from Uzbekistan traveled to Belarus for tourism purposes. For both sides, the desire to relax and see new places was noted as the primary and priority reason for the visits.

What are the purposes of travel? (Comparative table)

When the reasons for the mutual visits of citizens from both countries are analyzed in detail, an interesting picture emerges:

Purpose of travel

From Belarus to Uzbekistan (persons)

From Uzbekistan to Belarus (persons)

Travel (leisure)

7 053

914

Business (professional)

5 688

31

Visiting relatives

1 502

121

Study (education)

3

28

Medical treatment

5

7

Important observation: Among the guests arriving from Belarus, there is a very high proportion (over 5.6 thousand) of not only ordinary tourists but also those arriving for business purposes. Meanwhile, Uzbekistanis are mainly traveling to Belarus for pure tourism and leisure.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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