Lionel Messi sets a new record in World Cups

Lionel Messi has further improved his latest record in the history of the World Cups. The Argentina captain provided his 10th assist in the quarterfinal against Switzerland.

The 39-year-old footballer's corner kick was headed into the net by Alexis Mac Allister. Thus, Messi further solidified his lead as the best assistant in the history of the Mundials.

Mac Allister converted Messi's pass into a goal

The national teams of Argentina and Switzerland met in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

In the match, Messi delivered an accurate corner kick, and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister headed the ball into the goal.

This episode became a historic result for the Argentine star.

Messi pulls further away from Maradona

Lionel Messi has reached 10 assists in World Cups.

The previous record belonged to Diego Maradona, with the legendary footballer having provided 8 assists in the Mundials.

Messi had already broken this record in the 3-2 match against Egypt, and now he has extended the gap even further.

10 assists — to 10 different players

Interestingly, Messi has provided all 10 of his World Cup assists to 10 different teammates.

This shows his ability to lead the Argentina attack across different generations and tactical systems.

Continuing to make history at 39

Even at 39, Lionel Messi continues to influence results in the decisive stages of the World Cup.

His latest assist not only brought Argentina a crucial goal but also further cemented his record in the history of the Mundials.