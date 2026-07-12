Kylian Mbappe recovers from injury: France captain to face Spain

The French national team and football fans worldwide can breathe a sigh of relief. It has been confirmed that team captain Kylian Mbappe did not suffer a serious injury ahead of the World Cup semi-final. After the Real Madrid forward left the pitch early due to an ankle injury during the quarter-final against Morocco, his participation in upcoming matches was in doubt. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

However, the latest footage from the French camp shows there is no cause for concern. According to Goal.com, the 27-year-old forward was seen in high spirits at the team hotel, joking with legends Thierry Henry, Michael Olise, and Jean-Philippe Mateta. No signs of discomfort in his ankle were observed in his movements.

Great news for Didier Deschamps and the team

The captain's return is a huge boost for head coach Didier Deschamps. When Mbappe was substituted in the 77th minute against Morocco, many were worried to see him with an ice pack on his leg. At the time, the coach confirmed Kylian had some ankle pain, but according to Forbes, the player himself stated he is fully ready for the semi-final in Dallas.

Kylian Mbappe is having a phenomenal tournament. He has brought his career tally of World Cup goals to 20. He also became the first player in French national team history to be directly involved in 100 goals (64 goals and 36 assists). Currently, he is tied with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race with 8 goals.

Special visit and warning from Thierry Henry

French football legend Thierry Henry visited the dressing room after the quarter-final victory to congratulate the players. The 1998 World Cup winner praised the team's spirit but urged them not to get complacent. "It is great to see such passion, but we are only in the semi-finals. We want to go all the way," Henry emphasized.

The French national team aims to reach the World Cup final for the third consecutive time. The match against Spain on Tuesday is expected to be one of the most intense of the tournament. Mbappe's fitness and return to the squad further brighten the path for 'Les Bleus' to the final.