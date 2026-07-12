Affordable and reliable: Nokia 102 4G (2026) revealed in images

·1·Technology
Affordable and reliable: Nokia 102 4G (2026) revealed in images

As HMD Global shifts its brand strategy, feature phones under the legendary Nokia brand are not leaving the market. The first images and technical specifications of the Nokia 102 4G, expected to launch in 2026, have appeared online. The device is expected to stand out for its affordability and classic design. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to information from insider SmashX_60, the new Nokia 102 4G model is primarily intended for the Chinese market. Most notably, the device will be released under the Nokia brand rather than HMD. This means the return of the classic logo and familiar fonts for loyal fans of the brand. The estimated price of the device is said not to exceed 159 yuan (approximately 20 USD).

Design and appearance changes

Compared to the 2025 HMD 102 4G model, the new device will feature a significantly updated design. The manufacturer has abandoned the unnecessary "AI" label on the center button, focusing on a minimalist look. The phone is expected to be available in two bright colors — dark blue and orange.

Technically, the Nokia 102 4G remains committed to the principles of simplicity and durability. The device is expected to have the following specifications:

  • 1.8-inch color display;
  • 0.3-megapixel main camera;
  • 64 MB RAM and 128 MB internal storage;
  • 1200 mAh battery;
  • Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5 mm audio jack.
Additionally, the phone's body is protected against dust and water splashes according to the IP52 standard. Such features make the device a convenient choice as a secondary communication tool or for the elderly. The publication ixbt.com notes that the official launch date of this model has not yet been disclosed.

Nokia feature phones still maintain their position in the Uzbekistan market. Due to their low price and long-lasting battery, such models are often purchased as work phones or as reliable tools in areas with poor signal quality. The appearance of a new 20 USD model will certainly intensify competition in this segment.

As a reminder, insider SmashX_60 previously reported that HMD plans to revive the legendary Asha series of smartphones. However, the Asha models are expected to be sold under the HMD brand rather than Nokia.

NokiaHMDТехнологияМобил ТелефонГаджет
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