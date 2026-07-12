Jude Bellingham injury: Concerns grow over England star's condition

·2·Sport
Jude Bellingham injury: Concerns grow over England star's condition

Jude Bellingham, the star midfielder for England and Real Madrid, is once again in the spotlight due to injury concerns. Footage from the World Cup quarter-final against Norway showed the player clutching his left shoulder and appearing to be in pain. This situation has caused serious concern not only for fans but also for the national team's coaching staff, as reported by Goal.com reports.

During the intense match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, cameras captured the 23-year-old star holding his shoulder with a pained expression after a collision with an opponent. Notably, Bellingham had previously undergone surgery to address this issue, but the game against Norway has raised fears that he may not be fully recovered.

Medical supervision and the midfielder's concerns

In the 30th minute, during a hydration break while head coach Thomas Tuchel was giving tactical instructions, Bellingham was seen in a long discussion with the team physiotherapist. According to Goal.com, he complained about discomfort in his shoulder joint. Furthermore, during the post-match interview, the player repeatedly touched his shoulder, unable to hide the pain.

Jude Bellingham has previously spoken openly about the physical and psychological impact of this injury. According to him, the fear of re-injuring his shoulder prevented him from playing at his highest level. "The shoulder injury affected my whole body. If I fell, I was afraid the joint would pop out again, so I couldn't play with full intensity," the player had said before his surgery.

Bellingham's health is of paramount importance to the England national team. Statistics show that 9 of the 12 goals the player has scored for the national team came in major tournaments. For this reason, Thomas Tuchel sees him as the team's primary weapon in crucial moments. Medical staff are currently doing everything possible to prepare the player for the next decisive match.

Next opponent — Argentina

A tougher test awaits the England national team. Having secured a spot in the semi-finals, the "Three Lions" are now heading to Atlanta, where they will face the Argentina national team led by Lionel Messi. Bellingham's participation in the clash against the 39-year-old legendary Messi remains in doubt.

If Bellingham is sidelined due to this injury, it could be an irreplaceable loss for England. Real Madrid is also closely monitoring their star's condition, as the club does not want to be without their leader for the remainder of the season. A detailed medical examination to be conducted in the coming hours will clarify whether the player can participate in the semi-final.

Жуде БеллингэмАнглияReal MadridЖаҳон ЧемпионатиЖароҳат
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