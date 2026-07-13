Neymar retires from international football and turns to poker in Las Vegas

Legendary Brazilian striker Neymar is opening a new chapter in his professional career. Following a disappointing performance at the 2026 World Cup, it has been revealed that the 34-year-old star is participating in the prestigious World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas, as reported by Goal.com. reports that.

The Brazilian forward headed to Las Vegas shortly after the World Cup in North America. On Saturday evening, he took his seat at the table to compete in the main event with a $10,000 buy-in. This is not Neymar's first experience in the world of gambling; he surprised many in 2025 by reaching the final table of the same tournament.

A bitter end and a new pursuit

However, this time Neymar's luck at the poker table was as short-lived as it was on the football pitch. He was eliminated on the very first day of the tournament. This failure became symbolic for Brazilian fans, as his final tournament with the national team ended just as abruptly.

As a reminder, in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the Brazilian national team lost 1-2 to Norway. Following that match on July 5th, Neymar officially announced his retirement from international football. For a player who participated in four World Cups and became Brazil's all-time top scorer, this farewell was somewhat painful.

Injuries significantly impacted Neymar's condition during the tournament. Due to a calf injury, he only made two substitute appearances. His final goal in the national team jersey was a penalty against Norway, but the opponents, led by Erling Haaland, snatched the victory.

A controversial hobby

Neymar's passion for poker has previously sparked much debate. Earlier this year, he faced harsh criticism from the Brazilian public for playing online poker for nearly 24 hours while his club was struggling at the bottom of the league table. The footballer maintains that how he spends his free time is a personal choice.

"Unfortunately, I haven't been able to play recently due to physical strain. That's why I found time to engage in my favorite hobby outside of football—poker," Neymar explained in a previous interview. Now free from the pressure of international football, the star is expected to continue exploring other fields.