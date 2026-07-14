Yamal speaks openly about goals: “I accept this challenge”

Spain winger Lamine Yamal spoke about his personal performance and the pressure ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal. The young star, who has scored one goal in 6 matches so far, emphasized that he feels calm ahead of the clash against France.

“I am not obsessed with scoring”

When asked about his personal statistics in the tournament, Lamine Yamal did not over-dramatize his goal tally.

“I am not obsessed with scoring. But scoring in a game of this level is a special event. I accept this challenge. That is exactly why I am here,” said Yamal.

He currently has one goal in 6 matches. But on a big stage like a semifinal, a single episode can change the entire narrative of the tournament.

The match against France is not just an ordinary game

The semifinal between Spain and France will determine the first finalist of the 2026 World Cup. This clash is seen not only as a battle between two strong teams but also as a clash between two different football philosophies.

Spain relies on ball possession, passing speed, and the creativity of young players. France, however, Kylian Mbappé poses a threat with fast attacks and individual skill led by him.

Team Main weapon Spain ball possession, team play, Yamal's creativity France speed, physical strength, the Mbappé factor Main intrigue can the young Spain handle the pressure?

“I don't feel any extra pressure”

One of Yamal's most important statements was about pressure. He said he feels calm ahead of the semifinal.

“This is the game everyone has been waiting for. I think the spectators will see a very beautiful match. At the same time, there are more difficult situations in life than a football match, so I feel calm,” he said.

These words show a very mature position for a 19-year-old player. A big game, a big opponent, a big stage — but Yamal accepts it as an opportunity, not fear.

A big test for a 19-year-old player

Yamal celebrated his birthday on July 13. Shortly after, he is preparing for one of the biggest games of his career.

At this age, many players are still trying to adapt to the atmosphere of big tournaments. Yamal, however, has already become one of the main hopes of the Spanish national team.

His role in the match against France is not limited to just scoring goals. Opening up the defense, beating opponents in one-on-one situations, passing, and changing the rhythm of the game are also among the tasks expected of him.

What does Spain expect from him?

In the semifinal, the most important task for Yamal is to influence the game. This could be a goal, an assist, or keeping the opponent's defense under constant pressure.

There is personal ambition in his words, but team spirit is also felt.

“I will go onto the pitch and give my all for the team as always,” said Yamal.

This is the most necessary mood for Spain: there is stardom, but no ego; there is confidence, but no arrogance.

One goal can change the whole story

Yamal may have only scored one goal in the tournament so far. But a goal scored in the semifinal is not just simple statistics — it is a moment that could go down in history.

In football, sometimes an entire tournament is remembered by one episode. If Yamal makes a decisive move against France, his story at the 2026 World Cup will take on a completely different color.

The game everyone has been waiting for

The France vs Spain semifinal will take place on the night of July 14 to 15. The match starts at 00:00 Tashkent time.

In this match, Spain aims to confirm its status as European champion on the world stage, while France aims to reach another final.

Yamal is ready to show himself on this big stage. Now the main question is: can he prove his words “I accept this challenge” on the pitch as well?