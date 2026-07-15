2026 World Cup. England vs Argentina: Starting lineups announced

A massive night of football in the 2026 World Cup semi-final: England and Argentina take the pitch for a spot in the final. The winner of the clash in Atlanta will face Spain in the decisive match for the world title.

One step away from the final

England reached the final four after defeating Norway 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Argentina secured their spot by beating Switzerland 3-1, moving one step closer to defending their title.

Now everything depends on one match. There is no room for error here: the winner goes to the final, while the loser heads to the third-place play-off.

England lineup

Thomas Tuchel made several key changes for the semi-final. According to Reuters, Reece James, Djed Spence, and Morgan Rogers have been named in the starting XI.

Position Players Goalkeeper Pickford Defense James, Stones, Guehi, Spence Midfield Rice, Anderson, Bellingham, Rogers Attack Gordon, Kane

England's main weapons will be physical strength in the center, Bellingham's mobility, and Kane's composure in decisive moments.

Argentina lineup

Lionel Scaloni is relying on experience and technique. Messi, Alvarez, and Giuliano Simeone will lead the Argentine attack.

Position Players Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Defense Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico Midfield Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister Attack Giuliano Simeone, Messi, Alvarez

The main task for Argentina is to provide Messi with the ball in dangerous areas and break England's press with quick initial passes.

Messi vs Bellingham duel in the center

The biggest focus in this game Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham will be the center of attention. AP described the semi-final as a major narrative centered on the Messi vs Bellingham clash.

Messi is dangerous with his experience, vision, and ability to change the game with a single move. Bellingham brings energy, pressure, and late runs into the box for England.

Simply put, this is not just England vs Argentina. It is also a grand stage between a new generation and a legend.

Spain is waiting in the final

The first finalist is already known. Spain defeated France 2-0 in the semi-final to reach the decisive match.

This means the winner of today's semi-final will have to try and stop La Roja's ball control, high press, and technical football in the final.

For England, this is a chance to return to a long-awaited World Cup final. For Argentina, it is an opportunity to defend their title and continue the historic run of the Messi generation.

Everything will be decided in the details

In games like this, a single episode can change the entire script. The first goal, a set-piece, a pass from Messi, a strike from Kane, or a run from Bellingham—everything could be decisive.

England relies on physicality and speed. Argentina trusts in experience, control, and the game mechanism built around Messi.

Football fans can expect a true semi-final drama in tonight's clash.

The main question

England comes in with great confidence after beating Norway. Argentina, having defeated Switzerland, has once again shown how the defending champions handle pressure.

So, who will reach the final?

Will Kane and Bellingham lead England to the final, or will Messi take the fate of a big game into his own hands once again?