Thomas Tuchel has made his decision: he is not leaving England

Although England's run in the 2026 World Cup ended in the semi-finals, Thomas Tuchel will continue the work he started. The German specialist confirmed that he will remain at the helm of the team at least until the 2028 European Championship.

The plan remains unchanged even after Argentina

England lost to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals. Thomas Tuchel's side had taken the lead, but conceded two goals in the final minutes of the match, missing out on a spot in the final.

It was natural for questions about the coach's future to arise after such a painful defeat. Tuchel clarified the matter, reminding everyone that his contract runs until the 2028 European Championship.

"My contract runs until the European Championship that will be held on our home soil," the coach said.

The bronze medal match has become a game nobody wants

The World Cup is not over yet for England. The team must face France in the third-place play-off.

However, Tuchel did not hide the fact that the players' goal was the final, not the bronze medal.

"We still have to play a game we are not exactly looking forward to, but it will take place regardless."

This sentiment reflects the team's mental state. Since England came so close to reaching the final, it will not be easy to overcome the pain of defeat and prepare for the third-place match in such a short time.

The contract was extended earlier

Initially, Tuchel was supposed to manage the England national team until the end of the 2026 World Cup. However, in February 2026, the English Football Association signed a new agreement with him.

The contract allows the coach and his staff to work until the 2028 European Championship. The tournament Great Britain and Ireland will host the event, so England will feel like one of the host nations.

Issue Status Head Coach Thomas Tuchel 2026 World Cup result Semi-final Semi-final result 1-2 against Argentina Next match 3rd place play-off against France Contract duration Until the end of Euro 2028

The main goal is now Euro 2028

For England, who failed to reach the World Cup final, the next big task is Euro 2028. Tuchel will need to find solutions to improve the team's style, integrate young players, and maintain composure in decisive matches before the tournament.

England reached the final four at the 2026 World Cup. However, the last-minute defeat to Argentina showed that the team still needs to change certain aspects to reach championship level.

Tuchel is not leaving. This means he now holds both the time and the responsibility for the results.

Do you think Thomas Tuchel can lead England to become champions at Euro 2028?