Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Ultra: Will foldable smartphone designs be similar?

The competition between the two giants of the smartphone market, South Korea's Samsung and the US-based Apple, is reaching a new level. Side-by-side mockups of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the first foldable iPhone Ultra have appeared online. These images suggest that future devices will be very similar in design. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information released by well-known insider UniverseIce, the mockups of both devices look as if they were created by the same manufacturer. Even the camera module and the overall shape of the chassis have significant similarities. This situation may indicate that the design of foldable devices in the tech world has reached a certain standard.

Technical specifications and expected innovations

The iPhone Ultra, expected to be Apple's first foldable smartphone, is projected to be unveiled in September 2026. The device will feature a "book"-style design with a 7.8-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch external display. The gadget is also expected to be equipped with two 48 MP cameras and the next-generation Apple A20 Pro processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is considered the main competitor, also expected to hit the market around the same time. Relying on years of experience with its eighth-generation foldable smartphone, Samsung aims to further increase hinge durability and perfect the multitasking functions of the One UI interface.

A clash of experience and innovation

It is worth noting that Samsung is a pioneer in the foldable smartphone segment and has already successfully sold several generations of devices. Although Apple is entering this market a bit late, it will try to gain an advantage with its brand prestige and ecosystem. However, as noted by ixbt.com, it is possible that the first-generation iPhone Ultra will face issues related to optimization and reliability typical of new technologies.

This competition is also very interesting for users in Uzbekistan. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series is widely available in the country with official warranty and service support. The arrival of Apple's foldable device will certainly have a significant impact on market price balance and consumer choice.

In conclusion, 2026 will be a turning point for the smartphone industry. Despite the similarities in design, users will still make their choice based on software convenience and long-term device durability. Samsung is expected to showcase its experience, while Apple will demonstrate its philosophy of striving for perfection.