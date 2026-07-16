Bellingham played against Messi and realized one truth

·80·Sport
Bellingham played against Messi and realized one truth

England lost 1-2 to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinal. After the match, Jude Bellingham more than the result, Lionel Messidid not hide how impressed he was by his movements on the pitch.

Messi on TV vs. Messi on the pitch

According to Bellingham, there is a big difference between watching Messi's power on TV and playing directly against him.

“People think they understand how good he is by watching him on TV. But when you play against him on the pitch, it's a completely different feeling.”

The 39-year-old Argentine did not score in the semifinal. However, he orchestrated two goal-scoring attacks in the decisive part of the game, playing a key role in Argentina reaching the final.

“He controls the tempo of the game himself”

What surprised the England midfielder most was not Messi's physical speed, but his ability to read the game.

“I have never seen a player at this age who moves with such intelligence and plays with such composure. He doesn't waste energy; he controls the tempo of the game himself.”

Messi conserved his energy for most of the match. However, after England opened the scoring, he shifted closer to the right flank and began organizing attacks more frequently.

As a result, Argentina equalized in the 85th minute and scored the winning goal in stoppage time. Messi provided the assist for both goals.

Match events

Result

England opened the scoring

55th minute

Argentina equalized

85th minute

Winning goal

stoppage time

Final score

Argentina — 2:1

Bellingham's respect grew even more

Bellingham said he already respected Messi greatly before this game, but sharing the pitch with him further solidified his opinion.

“If I respected Messi until last night, now my respect for him has grown even more.”

This admission seems particularly symbolic. While Bellingham is one of the strongest young leaders in modern football, Messi has been making a decisive impact on the big stage for nearly twenty years.

In the semifinal, a representative of the new generation played against the legend and felt his uniqueness up close.

Decisive impact even at 39

According to the statistics mentioned in the text, Messi has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in the 2026 World Cup. The two assists against England brought his total number of assists in World Cups to a record 12.

His impact is not just in the numbers. Messi senses almost flawlessly when to accelerate, when to hold the ball, and when to provide the decisive pass.

As Bellingham said, he doesn't make unnecessary movements. But when he does move, the whole game changes.

England stopped, Messi reached the final

England were minutes away from the final. However, Argentina turned the game around with late pressure and reached the World Cup final for the second time in a row.

Now Messi and his team will face Spain for the top prize. As for Bellingham, he returned home with the defeat but also the experience of playing against one of the greatest players in football history.

In your opinion, what is Messi's main advantage — his technique, his football intelligence, or his ability to sense the decisive moment?

Jude BellinghamLionel MessiEnglandArgentina
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