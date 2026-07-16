Unexpected Turn: Trevoh Chalobah to Join Cesc Fabregas' Como

Serie A newcomers Como are close to making another sensational move in the transfer market. Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is expected to continue his career with the Lombardy-based club. This transfer proves not only the player's quality but also the high ambitions of Como. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Sport Italia, the parties have almost reached an agreement on the transfer fee. Chelsea will receive a total of around 35 million euros, including bonuses, for their academy graduate. Through this deal, Trevoh Chalobah will reunite with his former teammate, the legendary Cesc Fabregas, who is currently managing Como.

Victory in fierce competition

In the race for Trevoh Chalobah, Como proved to be stronger not only financially but also strategically. The Italian champions Inter and Premier League side Crystal Palace had shown serious interest in the player. Inter, in particular, had long planned to sign the English defender, but the price set by the London club forced the Milan side to step back.

Crystal Palace wanted to keep the player who spent the first half of last season on loan. During his short time at Selhurst Park, Chalobah made 14 appearances and scored 3 goals. Nevertheless, the Cesc Fabregas project and the new challenges of the Italian league attracted the 27-year-old defender more.

Como's unique transfer policy

Como president Mirwan Suwarso revealed interesting details about the club's approach to the transfer market. According to him, the club studies market conditions by communicating directly with other teams. Suwarso even offered to call the president of a rival club, suggesting that if they really wanted to buy a player, Como could step aside in exchange for another player.

This open and strategic communication style is allowing Como to build a strong squad in a short time. For a team that finished fourth in Serie A last season and qualified for the Champions League, the arrival of an experienced defender like Trevoh Chalobah is crucial for strengthening the defensive line.

Trevoh Chalobah joined the Chelsea first team in 2018. At that time, he shared a dressing room with Cesc Fabregas, but they did not manage to play together in official matches. Now, they are ready to write a new history as coach and player. Although the defender's current contract with the London club runs until 2028, the competition at Stamford Bridge and the squad clear-out process accelerated his departure.