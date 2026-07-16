President announces revolutionary system for neighborhood development

On July 16, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a crucial video conference meeting dedicated to reorganizing the activities of the "neighborhood seven" (mahalla yettiligi) and issues of regional landscaping. During the meeting, a series of unprecedented initiatives were put forward to simplify the lives of the population and bring neighborhoods to an exemplary standard.

Zamin.uz presents the most important news and priority tasks defined by the head of our state.

Tax incentives for tidiness: Reward for labor

At the meeting, it was announced that a new incentive system would be introduced to systematically organize cleanliness and landscaping work in neighborhoods and to involve the population more actively in this process.

By the end of the year, winners in specific categories will be determined and granted tax incentives in the following order:

Category Type Who is it for? Tax incentive granted "Most Tidy Household" Apartment owners in multi-story buildings Exemption from property tax "Most Pleasant Courtyard" Neighborhood residential house (courtyard) owners Exemption from land tax "Most Improved Street" The cleanest and most orderly streets in the region Special incentive measures "Most Exemplary Neighborhood" The most advanced neighborhoods at the district and regional levels The "neighborhood seven" that created advanced practices will be awarded

Landscaping — a nationwide movement operating year-round

To coordinate landscaping work in neighborhoods, a republican headquarters will be established under the leadership of the Prime Minister, and regional headquarters will be formed under the leadership of regional governors.

Each regional governor, their deputies, and heads of organizations will take one district under their patronage, while district officials will take one neighborhood under their patronage to organize landscaping work over the course of a month. It was emphasized that these measures must not be a one-time campaign, but a nationwide movement operating year-round.

Strict tasks were also set for regulating areas along roads and railways. The railway line in the Tashkent – Khiva direction alone passes through 45 districts and includes 285 neighborhoods. Regional governors were instructed to conduct a full inventory of highways, railways, residential, and commercial facilities in their regions within one week and to develop a program to bring them to an exemplary state within two weeks.

Public services to be fully devolved to the neighborhood level

"The neighborhood is the management link closest to the people. People's daily issues should be resolved right there, without unnecessary hassle," said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

While nearly 100 services are currently provided through the "neighborhood seven," all public services will now be gradually devolved to the neighborhood level. In this regard, systems that have been successfully tested in our country will be popularized across the entire republic:

Norin experience: The Information and Service Center established in the "Yangi Namangan" neighborhood of the Norin district, Namangan region, provides 980 public services in one place to residents of 8 remote neighborhoods. Khovos experience: A similar center is being established in the "Qahramon" neighborhood of the Khovos district, Syrdarya region, based on the Hungarian "smart village" model. Urgench experience: The "smart neighborhood" system implemented in the "Olimpiya" neighborhood of Urgench, Khorezm region, will be expanded.

Plans: By the end of the year, the Norin and Khovos experiences will be introduced in the Kungrad, Konimekh, Boysun, Kamashi, Qoshrabot, Tuproqqala, Gijduvan, Forish, Beshariq, Jalaquduq, and Akhangaran districts. The Urgench "smart neighborhood" experience will be implemented in 10 neighborhoods of every region.