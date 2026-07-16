2,000 applications rejected without grounds: President issues strict instructions

Photo: Presidential Press Service

Serious shortcomings have been identified in Uzbekistan regarding the inclusion of needy families in the social registry. During a video conference held on July 16, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sharply criticized the fact that all 2,000 applications received from 184 mahallas over the course of one month were rejected without justification.

Families are being deprived of guaranteed services

The meeting discussed issues related to expanding the scope of social assistance in mahallas and reorganizing the activities of the "mahalla seven" (local community leaders).

It was noted that in some regions, the inclusion of needy families in the social registry is being groundlessly rejected or they are being artificially removed from the list.

As a result, citizens are losing the opportunity to:

receive social assistance;

enroll their children in kindergarten;

sign children up for extracurricular activities;

access other guaranteed social services.

In particular, the fact that not a single one of the 2,000 applications received in 184 mahallas over a month was approved caused serious concern.

Appeals to the President have reached 46,000

It was stated that such shortcomings are frequently encountered in the Boston, Oltinkol, Khovos, Toshlok, Sharof Rashidov, Uchkuduk, and Dehkanabad districts.

Consequently, the number of appeals sent to the President regarding inclusion in the social registry has increased by 1.5 times since the beginning of the year, rising from 30,000 to 46,000.

These figures demonstrate that citizens are unable to find solutions to their problems at the local level and are forced to appeal to higher authorities.

Strict oversight assigned to the Prosecutor General's Office

At the meeting, specific tasks were assigned to officials to ensure the accurate maintenance of the social registry.

The Prosecutor General's Office was instructed to strictly monitor the processes of inclusion and removal from the registry. Meanwhile, Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva, First Deputy Director of the National Agency for Social Protection, will regularly report to the President on the accuracy of the data in the registry.

The actions of officials who allowed groundless rejections are also expected to face legal assessment.

25 types of services to be devolved to the mahalla level

The President set a task for officials to devolve another 25 types of social services directly to the mahalla level by the end of the year.

These include services such as early detection of disabilities, adapting the homes of needy citizens to their needs, and placement in social housing.

The goal of these changes is to spare people from having to visit various offices and to create the opportunity to receive necessary assistance right where they live.

"Madad" houses to be opened in 250 mahallas

Over the next three months, a number of new projects will be implemented in the field of social protection.

Daycare and home care services will be launched in 250 mahallas for individuals with dementia and intellectual disabilities. "Madad" (Support) houses will also be established in these areas.

In addition, the "Active Life" program will be launched in 75 mahallas for elderly people in need of care. Special "Support Centers" will be opened for neglected children or those who have been victims of violence.

Assistance must reach those truly in need

The tasks set at the meeting are aimed at ensuring that social assistance is delivered to the target audience in practice, not just on paper.

From now on, the main task of mahalla officials will not be to mass-reject applications, but to study the true situation of each family and make legal and fair decisions.

In your opinion, what kind of accountability should officials face for groundlessly rejecting applications for inclusion in the social registry?