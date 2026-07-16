Ceiling collapses at 'Turon' station: two people injured

Stills from videos

Decorative ceiling panels collapsed onto the passenger platform at the 'Turon' station of the Tashkent Metro's elevated circle line. Two passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, and train traffic at the station was temporarily suspended.

The incident occurred during the day

According to 'Tashkent Metro', the incident took place at the 'Turon' station on July 16 at 14:34.

A section of the ceiling shifted and fell onto the station platform. The two injured passengers received necessary first aid at the scene.

The Tashkent City Administration also confirmed the incident, stating that, according to preliminary information, a decorative part of the station's ceiling structure was damaged.

A special commission is investigating the cause of the incident

At present, metro specialists and relevant organizations are conducting visual and technical inspections of the station's structures.

A special commission has been formed to determine the exact causes of the incident. At the same time, work is underway to restore the damaged sections and address the identified defects.

Free buses provided for passengers

Due to the inspection and repair work, train traffic at the 'Turon' station has been temporarily restricted.

To ensure passengers can reach their destinations, free metro-buses have been deployed between the 'Qipchoq' and 'Quruvchilar' stations.

According to the city administration, eight additional buses have been put into service on routes adjacent to the station. Their interval is three minutes. Traffic safety officers are regulating transport flow in the area.

The Metro apologized to passengers

'Tashkent Metro' SUE apologized to passengers for the temporary inconvenience caused.

In its statement, the company emphasized that ensuring passenger safety is the top priority. It is expected that information regarding when traffic at the station will be fully restored will be announced after the technical assessment and repair work are completed.

Do you think technical oversight should be further strengthened at new and existing metro stations?