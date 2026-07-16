Rodri repeats one thing ahead of the 2026 World Cup final

The Spanish national team has reached the 2026 World Cup final, but for team captain Rodri, the main task is yet to be completed. Ahead of the decisive match against Argentina, the midfielder once again reiterated the goal he has been repeating since the start of the tournament.

“I came here to become a world champion.”

According to Marca, Rodri has been telling his teammates the same thing throughout the competition:

“I came here to win the World Cup,” says the Spain captain.

Even after the semi-final against France, he emphasized that just reaching the final is not enough:

“It was very difficult to reach this stage, but we want more. We want to win this World Cup,” said Rodri.

Calm prevails in the Spanish camp

According to sources, there is no excessive hype or premature celebration in the Spanish camp ahead of the final.

Although the players consider reaching the final a great achievement, they understand that the main task set before them has not yet been fulfilled. Therefore, the team's entire focus is on the match against the reigning world champions, Argentina.

As Spain's leader, in addition to controlling the game on the pitch, Rodri is also tasked with keeping his teammates calm and uniting them around a common goal. It is noted that his words carry great authority in the Spanish camp.

Confident victory over France

Spain defeated France 2-0 in the semi-final to reach the World Cup final for the second time in their history.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from a penalty in the 22nd minute, while Pedro Porro scored the team's second goal in the 58th minute. Spain has kept a clean sheet in six of their seven matches in the tournament.

Rodri had previously emphasized that the path to the championship would not be easy:

“If anyone thinks we will win the World Cup without difficulty, they are mistaken. The world's strongest national teams are gathered here. But our team is demonstrating the maturity required to win such a tournament.”

A historic opportunity for Rodri

Spain won their only World Cup title in 2010. Now, Rodri is leading the team toward their second championship.

For him, this final will be one of the biggest games of his career. Having won the Champions League, the European Championship, and the Ballon d'Or, the midfielder now has the chance to lift the World Cup as national team captain. Rodri himself has rated this as the highest peak a footballer can reach.

The decisive match against Argentina

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be held on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, USA.

On one side, Lionel Messi leads the reigning champions, while on the other side, Spain, who have not lost in regulation time for 37 matches, will take the field.

Rodri's goal has not changed since the beginning of the tournament. Now, there is only one, albeit the most difficult, step left to realize his words: “I came here to become a world champion.”

In your opinion, will Spain, led by Rodri, prevail in the final, or will Messi make Argentina champions again?