Trump thanked Iran: why was the American woman released?

US President Donald Trump announced the release of a US citizen by Iran and expressed his gratitude to Tehran. He wrote about this on his Truth Social page.

The case concerns Dina Karari, who holds both US and Iranian citizenship. Her lawyer, Jared Genser, stated that the woman had been detained in Iran in December 2024 on espionage charges.

Trump noted that Iran allowed Karari to leave the country, and she is currently in a safe area and in good health.

Lawyer Genser said the charges against his client were baseless. He noted that her release was the result of active diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration.

According to reports, Dina Karari went to Iran to visit relatives. Initially, she was banned from leaving the country and was later interrogated several times. Following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, she was also charged with espionage.

This event occurred at a time when relations between Washington and Tehran have escalated once again. Earlier, Donald Trump informed Congress that military actions against Iran had resumed. He also stated that the temporary agreement signed between the two countries had lost its validity.

Currently, the release of the American woman is being discussed as one of the most notable recent events in US-Iran relations.