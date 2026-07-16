Trump thanked Iran: why was the American woman released?

·61·World
Trump thanked Iran: why was the American woman released?

US President Donald Trump announced the release of a US citizen by Iran and expressed his gratitude to Tehran. He wrote about this on his Truth Social page.

The case concerns Dina Karari, who holds both US and Iranian citizenship. Her lawyer, Jared Genser, stated that the woman had been detained in Iran in December 2024 on espionage charges.

Trump noted that Iran allowed Karari to leave the country, and she is currently in a safe area and in good health.

Lawyer Genser said the charges against his client were baseless. He noted that her release was the result of active diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration.

According to reports, Dina Karari went to Iran to visit relatives. Initially, she was banned from leaving the country and was later interrogated several times. Following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, she was also charged with espionage.

This event occurred at a time when relations between Washington and Tehran have escalated once again. Earlier, Donald Trump informed Congress that military actions against Iran had resumed. He also stated that the temporary agreement signed between the two countries had lost its validity.

Currently, the release of the American woman is being discussed as one of the most notable recent events in US-Iran relations.

Donald TrumpIranDina KarariUS-Iran RelationsDiplomacy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US startup plans to sell sunlight at nightUS startup plans to sell sunlight at nightToday, 22:50Farmer grows giant garlic and sets a recordFarmer grows giant garlic and sets a recordToday, 22:34USSR flag taken to the Moon sold for a record priceUSSR flag taken to the Moon sold for a record priceToday, 22:14Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers againRussia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers againToday, 22:02New Prime Minister in Ukraine: 289 Deputies Support KoretskyiNew Prime Minister in Ukraine: 289 Deputies Support KoretskyiToday, 21:55$100,000 Barrier for Green Cards: Trump Plans New Financial Requirement$100,000 Barrier for Green Cards: Trump Plans New Financial RequirementToday, 21:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12