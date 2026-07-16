USSR flag taken to the Moon sold for a record price

A flag of the former Soviet Union, which was taken to the Moon during the historic 1969 Apollo 11 mission, has been sold at the prestigious Sotheby's auction for 102,400 US dollars.

It is reported that this flag was taken into space as a symbol of goodwill between the USA and the USSR at that time. One of the aspects that makes this rare exhibit even more valuable is that it also bears the personal autograph of Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

Initially, the auction organizers had estimated the flag to be worth around 7,000–10,000 dollars. However, interest among collectors grew during the bidding, and the final price rose several times higher than expected.

Experts note that rare items related to the history of space exploration are always highly valued among collectors. For this reason, such exhibits of historical significance are regularly sold at auctions for record prices.