PSG sets an unexpected price tag for Bradley Barcola...

Paris Saint-Germain is not planning to sell Bradley Barcola, but a massive offer could change the club management's mind. Two top English clubs have joined the race for the French footballer.

According to L'Equipe, the Parisians are ready to part ways with the 23-year-old forward only under certain conditions.

PSG demands 150 million euros

According to the source, PSG is in no rush to sell Barcola during the current summer transfer window.

However, if an offer of 150 million euros arrives, the situation could change. This sum is more than double the player's valuation on the Transfermarkt portal.

The portal estimates Barcola's current transfer value at 70 million euros.

Two English giants have shown interest

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal are showing interest in Barcola.

Both teams are exploring options to strengthen their attacking lines. However, PSG's high financial demands could complicate negotiations.

For this reason, the issue regarding the player's future is expected to remain open until the final days of the summer transfer window.

How did Barcola perform last season?

The French footballer played in 49 matches across all competitions for PSG last season.

He recorded:

13 goals;

7 assists.

Barcola stands out for his speed, dribbling, and ability to play in multiple attacking positions.

The contract gives PSG the advantage

The player's current contract with the Paris club runs until the summer of 2028.

The long-term agreement relieves PSG of any obligation to sell Barcola at a low price. Therefore, the Parisians have the ability to firmly set their own terms in negotiations.

Now the main question is — are Liverpool or Arsenal prepared to approach the 150 million euro demand?