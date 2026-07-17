Breaking: Zinedine Zidane to become the head coach of the French national team

·0·Sport
Breaking: Zinedine Zidane to become the head coach of the French national team

A major era in French football is coming to an end, and a new chapter is beginning. Legendary player and coach Zinedine Zidane is expected to be appointed as the new head coach of the French national team in the coming days. This was reported by renowned insider and football expert Fabrizio Romano.

Zamin.uz provides details on this major appointment in world football and the reasons behind the expected changes in the French squad.

Contract ready: Zidane was only waiting for France

According to the insider, 53-year-old Zinedine Zidane has fully agreed on all terms of the contract with the French Football Federation. He has even already formed the coaching staff that will work alongside him.

The official announcement and signing of the contract will take place in the coming days, following the formal departure of current head coach Didier Deschamps.

Important fact: Zidane had set his sights on waiting for an offer specifically from the French national team several months ago. For this reason, he has firmly rejected several attractive offers from the world's leading clubs and other national teams over the past period.

What caused Deschamps' departure?

Didier Deschamps had been managing the French national team for exactly 14 years, since 2012. However, the recently concluded 2026 World Cup was his last.

In the World Cup semi-final match held on July 14 of this year in Arlington (USA), the French national team lost 0-2 to Spain, missing out on a spot in the final. This failure accelerated Deschamps' exit from his position.

Coaching results of two legends: Who has what achievements?

We compare the achievements of the longest-serving and most successful coach in French history and the new savior taking over the reins:

Coach

Trophies and results

Teams managed

Didier Deschamps

World Champion (2018), Nations League winner, 2022 World Cup and Euro 2016 finalist

France national team (2012–2026)

Zinedine Zidane

3 consecutive Champions League titles, 2-time Spanish champion, Spanish Super Cup winner

Real Madrid (Spain)

As you can see, although Zidane has only coached Real Madrid so far, he achieved phenomenal and unparalleled results there. Now, for the first time in his career, he will take the helm of a national team.

Fans and experts are highly confident that Zidane's arrival will bring new energy and motivation to the French national team, especially in taking the performance of team leader Kylian Mbappé and other stars to a new level.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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