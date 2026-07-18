Rodri calls Messi the greatest, but highlights one aspect

Spain national team midfielder Rodri gave high praise to Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. While he called the Argentine captain the greatest player in football history, he emphasized that the threat in the final is not limited to just one player.

In the decisive match between Spain and Argentina, team play may prevail over individual skill.

“There is no need to explain who he is”

During the pre-match press conference, Rodri was asked about the Argentine leader.

“I don't think there is any need to explain who he is. Lionel is the greatest player in history,” said the Spanish midfielder.

Rodri noted not only Messi's skill on the pitch but also his leadership role within the team.

Argentina is not just about Messi

The Spanish player said it would be a mistake to focus all attention only on Messi before the final.

“He has become a true leader of the team, but Argentina is not just about Messi,” Rodri added.

Argentina has other high-level players who can influence the result in decisive moments. Therefore, Spain is expected to act based on a team plan against the opponent.

Team play will be decisive in the final

In Rodri's opinion, both finalists show their strongest aspects when the players act as a single mechanism.

“I think both Spain and Argentina show their best game precisely as a team,” he said.

This statement implies that the final will not just be a confrontation between Messi and Spanish stars, but a major tactical battle between two different football schools.

The fate of the World Cup will be decided in one match

Spain and Argentina will clash in the 2026 World Cup final on the night of July 19 to July 20.

Earlier, Rodri said that he came to this tournament not just to participate, but with the goal of winning the world title. Now, to achieve this dream, he must overcome the obstacle of Argentina, led by the player he called the greatest in history.