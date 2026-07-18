Predicted England squad for the 2030 World Cup announced

England's winless streak in major tournaments, dating back to 1966, is set to extend for a few more years. The defeat against Argentina in the recently concluded tournament has deprived the "Three Lions" of their next championship dream. Now, experts and fans are turning their attention to the next World Cup in 2030, which will be hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to analysts at Goal.com, the England squad will undergo radical changes by the 2030 World Cup. Stars who are currently the team's main pillars, such as Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford, are expected to make way for young talents. Although it is currently unknown who will lead the team by that time, candidates such as Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe, and Lee Carsley are being mentioned.

A new era in goal

Jordan Pickford, who has kept England's goal safe for many years, may end his international career after the 2028 European Championship. James Trafford is seen as the primary candidate to take his place. Trafford, currently a Manchester City player who is preparing to change clubs to gain regular playing time, will turn 27 in 2030.

Experts note that James Trafford's skill and composure are enough to make him England's number one goalkeeper. He already has a place in the national team system and is expected to be a worthy successor to Pickford in the future.

Future stars: Max Dowman and Rio Ngumoha

Replacing Harry Kane in the attacking line will not be easy, but a new generation is emerging in English academies. In particular, young talents like Max Dowman and Rio Ngumoha are predicted to become key figures in the 2030 squad. These players have already caught the attention of scouts with their technical abilities and goal-scoring instincts.

The following changes are also expected in the 2030 squad:

A blend of experienced and young players in the center of defense;

The experience of leaders like Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield;

The emergence of fast and creative young players on the wings;

The formation of a new "number nine" to replace Harry Kane in attack.

For English football, the 2030 World Cup could be not just another tournament, but a golden opportunity for a new generation to showcase their potential. Given that Thomas Tuchel's contract runs until 2028, it is more likely that a coach with a completely new philosophy will lead the team to the World Cup.