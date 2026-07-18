7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, tsunami warning issued

·65·World
7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico's Pacific coast. Although an official tsunami warning was issued following the tremors, it was canceled after an assessment of the situation.

According to reports, the earthquake was recorded on July 17 at 08:48 local time near the port of Puerto Madero in Chiapas state, close to the Guatemalan border. The epicenter of the quake was located approximately 10 kilometers north of the populated area.

The Mexican National Seismological Center reported that a 5.2 magnitude aftershock was also observed following the main earthquake.

Following the event, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. However, after experts reassessed the situation, the warning was officially canceled about an hour later.

After the earthquake, the Mexican government mobilized rescue services, security forces, and civil protection units to the region. According to preliminary data, no deaths, injuries, or major destruction have been reported so far.

Minister of the Navy Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles stated that sea levels could rise by up to half a meter in some coastal areas, urging citizens to stay away from the shores as a precautionary measure.

At the same time, preventive evacuations were carried out in some settlements in Chiapas state near the epicenter. Officials noted that no serious damage or large-scale emergencies have been observed in the southeastern part of the country.

Currently, experts are continuously monitoring the situation and conducting surveillance for potential aftershocks.

MexicoEarthquakeTsunamiChiapasNatural Disaster
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Drone strikes on Wildberries warehouses: casualties and dozens injuredDrone strikes on Wildberries warehouses: casualties and dozens injuredToday, 13:01School excursion turns into tragedy: 20 children killedSchool excursion turns into tragedy: 20 children killedToday, 12:58Scientists identify another potentially habitable planetScientists identify another potentially habitable planetToday, 12:04Hungary Blocks Again: Is Ukraine's EU Accession at Risk?Hungary Blocks Again: Is Ukraine's EU Accession at Risk?Today, 10:00A Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb AttacksA Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb AttacksToday, 09:48Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, RonaldoFatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, RonaldoToday, 05:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?