7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico's Pacific coast. Although an official tsunami warning was issued following the tremors, it was canceled after an assessment of the situation.

According to reports, the earthquake was recorded on July 17 at 08:48 local time near the port of Puerto Madero in Chiapas state, close to the Guatemalan border. The epicenter of the quake was located approximately 10 kilometers north of the populated area.

The Mexican National Seismological Center reported that a 5.2 magnitude aftershock was also observed following the main earthquake.

Following the event, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. However, after experts reassessed the situation, the warning was officially canceled about an hour later.

After the earthquake, the Mexican government mobilized rescue services, security forces, and civil protection units to the region. According to preliminary data, no deaths, injuries, or major destruction have been reported so far.

Minister of the Navy Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles stated that sea levels could rise by up to half a meter in some coastal areas, urging citizens to stay away from the shores as a precautionary measure.

At the same time, preventive evacuations were carried out in some settlements in Chiapas state near the epicenter. Officials noted that no serious damage or large-scale emergencies have been observed in the southeastern part of the country.

Currently, experts are continuously monitoring the situation and conducting surveillance for potential aftershocks.