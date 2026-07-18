Mourinho selects 6 key players who are untouchable at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's new head coach José Mourinho has already identified the team's core pillars for the upcoming season. According to reports, the Portuguese specialist views six players as having their starting spots virtually guaranteed.

The list includes club leaders as well as a new signing for the Madrid side.

Which players does Mourinho trust?

According to Diario AS, the following players will form the backbone of the team under José Mourinho:

Kylian Mbappé;

Vinícius Júnior;

Jude Bellingham;

Federico Valverde;

Thibaut Courtois;

Marc Cucurella.

These players are expected to start regularly, provided they remain healthy.

Attack will rely on Mbappé and Vinícius

In the attacking line, Mourinho sees Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior as the team's primary weapons.

The speed and individual skill of both players could be crucial for Real's counter-attacks. One of the coach's main tasks now will be to integrate them into a system where they can be used with maximum efficiency.

Bellingham and Valverde to control the midfield

Great responsibility is expected to be placed on Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in midfield.

While Bellingham plays a key role in developing attacks and joining the penalty area, Valverde can provide balance between physical duels, pressing, and the transition from defense to attack.

New signing also among the 'untouchables'

One of the most notable names on the list is Marc Cucurella.

The recently joined defender is said to have immediately secured an important place in Mourinho's plans. His activity on the left flank and ability to perform multiple tactical tasks provide the coach with additional options.

In goal, Thibaut Courtois remains the primary choice as before.

Mourinho took over the team after a trophy-less season

José Mourinho was appointed head coach of Real Madrid at the beginning of June.

Known as 'The Special One', the specialist replaced Álvaro Arbeloa, who left his post after finishing the previous season without any trophies.

Now, Mourinho faces the task of turning Real back into a team that competes for trophies. The core six are known, but the competition for the remaining spots is just beginning.