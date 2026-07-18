Iran announces destruction of US AI center in Bahrain

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has announced another military operation against facilities belonging to American forces in the Middle East. According to official Tehran, this attack resulted in the complete destruction of the main US AI center in Bahrain. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Iranian side claims that American military personnel used this technological center to direct strikes and coordinate operations in the region. The IRGC describes this action as a sharp response to Washington's activities in the region.

Regional security and technological facilities

The Iranian military leadership called this attack a proportionate response to actions carried out by the US, which Tehran labeled as "war crimes." This event signals a new stage of escalating geopolitical tension in the region, as high-tech infrastructure is now being included among the targets.

According to reports, this center in Bahrain played a key role in analyzing data and automating combat missions using AI algorithms. The Iranian side expects the destruction of such facilities to be a significant blow to US military capabilities in the region.

Furthermore, the IRGC statement threatened that strikes against American industrial and technological facilities in countries hosting US military bases would continue in the future. This creates a necessity for other countries in the region to reconsider their security measures.

So far, the US Department of Defense or Bahraini officials have not provided a detailed comment on this statement. Usually, in such situations, parties interpret the scale of casualties and destruction differently, but the targeting of an AI center once again demonstrates the importance of technology in modern warfare.

Experts believe that attacks on AI systems are a hybrid form of cyber and physical warfare, and such strategic facilities may become primary targets in the future. Iran's statement will undoubtedly further complicate the situation in the Middle East and remain a focus of the international community.